SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $44.68 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.70 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $182,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,226. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,799,000 after purchasing an additional 203,366 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 369,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,009,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,513,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

