Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sagen MI Canada Inc. (TSE:MIC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.50. Sagen MI Canada shares last traded at C$43.48, with a volume of 723,454 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 8.61.

Get Sagen MI Canada alerts:

Sagen MI Canada Company Profile (TSE:MIC)

Sagen MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was formerly known as Genworth MI Canada Inc and changed its name to Sagen MI Canada Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sagen MI Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagen MI Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.