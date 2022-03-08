SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 61.8% lower against the dollar. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $295.50 million and approximately $70,669.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00043951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.22 or 0.06636052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,629.11 or 1.00087119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00043496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00046462 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.