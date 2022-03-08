Safe (SAFE) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $117,750.00

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, Safe has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $11.76 or 0.00030728 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $245.06 million and $117,750.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000976 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

