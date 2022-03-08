RVW Wealth LLC Sells 3,568 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

RVW Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 4.25% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $10,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 33,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 51,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 83,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPME stock opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.55. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $79.67 and a twelve month high of $96.02.

