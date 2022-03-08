RVW Wealth LLC Sells 1,891 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

RVW Wealth LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF comprises about 3.9% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 8.63% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $34,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWK opened at $85.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.32. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $80.89 and a 52 week high of $97.65.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

