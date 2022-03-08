RVW Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

RVW Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 118,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.44. 409,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,182,533. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.