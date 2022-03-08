Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Trading Up 0%

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) was up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.96 and last traded at $24.96. Approximately 123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RUSMF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.47.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

