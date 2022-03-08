Rune (RUNE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $491.00

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Rune coin can now be bought for about $104.27 or 0.00265485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $491.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.32 or 0.06658840 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,053.09 or 0.99432864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00043467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046535 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

