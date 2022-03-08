Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Stake Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 27.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Shares of RVT stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Royce Value Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.