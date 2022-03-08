Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,108 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,119,000 after purchasing an additional 39,689 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Life Storage by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

LSI stock opened at $132.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.86 and its 200-day moving average is $131.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.52. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.66 and a twelve month high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.58%.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

