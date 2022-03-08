Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $151.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.62.

Shares of LNG opened at $139.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $69.56 and a 12-month high of $143.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($6.99). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

