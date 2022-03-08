Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,097 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.05.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (Get Rating)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.