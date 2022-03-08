Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,041 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.52% of Select Energy Services worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

