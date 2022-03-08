Royal Bank of Canada Buys 13,369 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of Federal Signal worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,995,000 after acquiring an additional 690,725 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,655,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Federal Signal by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 986,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,079,000 after purchasing an additional 213,800 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,075,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,216,000 after purchasing an additional 190,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSS opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSS shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

