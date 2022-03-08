Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,041 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,379 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Investors Bancorp worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,536,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $249,861,000 after acquiring an additional 235,347 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,842,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,950,000 after acquiring an additional 112,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 180.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,431 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,932,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 54.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,381,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,876,000 after buying an additional 487,557 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $5,223,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $16,901,272. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.96. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.12%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

