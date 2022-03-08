Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 1,286 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.34% of SLR Investment worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 87.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter valued at $766,000. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 27.5% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 325,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 70,010 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,473,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,189,000 after acquiring an additional 35,783 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 404.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $753.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.31%.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

