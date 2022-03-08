Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the January 31st total of 4,630,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 893,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

NASDAQ ROVR opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. Rover Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROVR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rover Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madrona Venture Group LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,104,000. Foundry Group LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,620,000. True Wind Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,541,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,301,000. Finally, Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,390,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

