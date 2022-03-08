Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.930-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.710-$5.120 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.69.

ROST traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.52. 106,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,990. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.08. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

