Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,912 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.16% of Rollins worth $28,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Rollins by 883.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 39.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

ROL opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

