Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $1.81 billion. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $7.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Robert Half International.
Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,142,000 after buying an additional 38,114 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,066,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,684,000 after purchasing an additional 81,508 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,909,000 after purchasing an additional 239,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,749,000 after purchasing an additional 552,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
RHI traded down $6.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.55. 769,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,383. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.85. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $125.77.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
