Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 847,771 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,053,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 847,771 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 1.56% of National Instruments worth $89,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 7.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 10.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael E. Mcgrath purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NATI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.36. 18,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,076. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.70%.

National Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.