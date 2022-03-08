Riverbridge Partners LLC Invests $36.09 Million in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 262,799 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,088,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.39% of Five9 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 37.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 25.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIVN traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.90. 62,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,397. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.72.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

