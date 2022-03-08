Riverbridge Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 1.23% of Freshpet worth $50,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Freshpet by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Freshpet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Freshpet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Freshpet stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.91. 5,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,644. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.71 and a beta of 0.67. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

