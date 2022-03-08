Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 817,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,864 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of IHS Markit worth $108,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 114.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock remained flat at $$108.61 during trading on Tuesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $88.81 and a 52-week high of $135.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.72 and a 200 day moving average of $122.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

