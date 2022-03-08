Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,434,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,716,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 1.47% of Vimeo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VMEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Vimeo stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,050. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.18. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Vimeo had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

