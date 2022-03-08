Ritocoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Ritocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Ritocoin has a total market capitalization of $195,078.05 and $19.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00043684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.10 or 0.06665249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,664.96 or 0.99345185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00043422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Ritocoin Coin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,683,050,353 coins and its circulating supply is 1,670,769,019 coins. Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

Ritocoin Coin Trading

