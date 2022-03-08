RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.690-$1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.340-$0.340 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut RingCentral from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $267.00.

RingCentral stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.26. The stock had a trading volume of 21,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.50 and its 200 day moving average is $204.67. RingCentral has a one year low of $110.85 and a one year high of $352.49.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,924,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $3,091,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in RingCentral by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

