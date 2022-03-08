RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.690-$1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.340-$0.340 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut RingCentral from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $267.00.
RingCentral stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.26. The stock had a trading volume of 21,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.50 and its 200 day moving average is $204.67. RingCentral has a one year low of $110.85 and a one year high of $352.49.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,924,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $3,091,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in RingCentral by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.
About RingCentral (Get Rating)
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
