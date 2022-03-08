Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €170.00 by UBS Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €170.00 ($184.78) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RHM. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, February 28th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($90.22) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €121.00 ($131.52) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($126.09) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($130.43) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €123.27 ($133.99).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

RHM traded up €6.60 ($7.17) on Tuesday, reaching €155.30 ($168.80). The stock had a trading volume of 482,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €76.28 ($82.91) and a 12-month high of €162.95 ($177.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €97.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €88.12. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.38.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.