Revomon Price Down 21% Over Last 7 Days (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $7.10 million and $914,094.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Revomon has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Revomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043750 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.30 or 0.06639809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,530.53 or 0.99923919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00046447 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.