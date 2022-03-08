Reviewing Aeva Technologies (AEVA) & Its Peers

Aeva Technologies (NYSE: AEVA – Get Rating) is one of 70 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Aeva Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.66, indicating that their average share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aeva Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -1,099.60% -19.36% -18.60% Aeva Technologies Competitors -124.94% 2.02% -1.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aeva Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $9.27 million -$101.88 million -6.80 Aeva Technologies Competitors $5.26 billion $81.15 million 20.18

Aeva Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aeva Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Aeva Technologies Competitors 660 2523 2969 82 2.40

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 279.44%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 52.25%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.1% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aeva Technologies peers beat Aeva Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aeva Technologies (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

