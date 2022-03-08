Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 1.3% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.12% of Restaurant Brands International worth $29,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,369,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $3,351,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,504,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,090,000 after acquiring an additional 176,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 147,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.95.

Shares of QSR traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,936. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.81%.

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $986,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,528,713. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

