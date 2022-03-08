Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Tenet Healthcare (THC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC):

3/7/2022 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Tenet Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2022 – Tenet Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/21/2022 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/10/2022 – Tenet Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2022 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $83.00.

2/9/2022 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $109.00 to $111.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00.

2/9/2022 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.

1/7/2022 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $78.00 to $88.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

THC traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.98. 3,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.83. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $91.89. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.45.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,740 shares of company stock worth $6,308,122 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,844,000 after purchasing an additional 98,668 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,686,000 after purchasing an additional 929,756 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after buying an additional 1,074,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,516,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

