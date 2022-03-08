Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.84. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DIN. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Shares of DIN opened at $63.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.99. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,009,000 after acquiring an additional 246,837 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $101,187,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,968,000 after buying an additional 101,012 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,544,000 after buying an additional 159,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

