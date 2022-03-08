Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rain Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rain Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ RAIN opened at $5.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93. Rain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $158.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,385,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,860,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $39,425,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

