Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Given New $149.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of RSG traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,253. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $94.06 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 362,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.