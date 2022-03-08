Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,200 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the January 31st total of 446,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 4,152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repro Med Systems stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,829. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $133.68 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.36. Repro Med Systems has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Repro Med Systems will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

