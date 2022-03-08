RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 13,557.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

RNR stock opened at $139.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.35 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.66 and a 52 week high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile (Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.