Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Capital Bancorp worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 204.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Capital Bancorp by 209.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $271,000. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBNK opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 21.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

