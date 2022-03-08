Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $890,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,610,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after buying an additional 210,607 shares during the period. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEMKT:MTA opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

