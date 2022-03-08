Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 196,066 Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,066 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of OptiNose worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose in the second quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose in the second quarter worth $55,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in OptiNose by 71.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 15,541 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in OptiNose in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OptiNose by 175.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 27,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

OPTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.54. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

