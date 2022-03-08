Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $70.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.73. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $69.85 and a 52 week high of $93.42.

