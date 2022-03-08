Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 30,900 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of Clearside Biomedical worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 378,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 58,818 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 125,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLSD shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

