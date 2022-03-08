Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC decreased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bulk Shipping makes up 1.1% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned 0.78% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 176.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 182,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 49.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after buying an additional 141,693 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 888.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 116,435 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,133,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 323.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 108,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 82,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of EGLE stock traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $63.04. 8,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,685. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $61.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.23%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

