Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 469 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,309 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.33. The stock had a trading volume of 336,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,819,184. The company has a market capitalization of $262.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $151.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.06.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,671 shares of company stock valued at $56,670,832 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

