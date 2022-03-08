Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 175.0% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $81,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLY. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of FSLY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. 125,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,492,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $78.08.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $275,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 5,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $149,414.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,565 shares of company stock worth $1,170,628. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

