Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,173,744. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.97 and a 200-day moving average of $218.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

