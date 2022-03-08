Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 7,744 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 1.3% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

MMC traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,420. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.96 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.88 and its 200-day moving average is $161.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

