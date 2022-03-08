Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Boosts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,618 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,098 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,206,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,965,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,282,000 after buying an additional 1,465,651 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $135,596.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,757 shares of company stock worth $6,104,891 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $41.16. The stock had a trading volume of 147,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,159,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.01. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $37.13 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.