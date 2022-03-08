Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.04. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on RGLS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating ) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

